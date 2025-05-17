Comerica Bank Sells 3,797 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Select Water Solutions by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Select Water Solutions by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Select Water Solutions by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Select Water Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $8.56 on Friday. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $374.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Select Water Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Select Water Solutions from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

