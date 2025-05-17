Comerica Bank Sells 765 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 353.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp

In other news, CFO Eric R. Newell acquired 1,170 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $25,002.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,024.21. This trade represents a 4.24% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $570.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.40). Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -44.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGBN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

