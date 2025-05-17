Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $141,724.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,329.18. This represents a 5.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,115 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Dbs Bank raised SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

