Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Has $21.51 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 298.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,906 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,586 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 49,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Oxford Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 184,436 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,463,000 after purchasing an additional 20,819 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,831,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $401,816,000 after purchasing an additional 34,949 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,933 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $205.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,798 shares of company stock valued at $17,696,733 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.