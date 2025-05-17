CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Downgraded to “Underperform” Rating by DA Davidson

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential downside of 55.17% from the company’s current price.

CRWV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Melius began coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of CRWV stock opened at $80.30 on Thursday. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $84.00.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67).

In other news, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,272,440. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 220,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $10,499,345.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,023.20. This trade represents a 63.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 302,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,786,546.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

