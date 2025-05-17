Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,280,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,577 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Coursera were worth $10,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COUR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth about $17,010,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,214,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after buying an additional 571,992 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 61,498.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 478,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 477,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,147,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,251,000 after buying an additional 440,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth about $3,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Coursera from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coursera from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Coursera Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE COUR opened at $9.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.60 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $46,363.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 180,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,211.38. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.