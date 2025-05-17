Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,011 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 466,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,677,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,047,000 after purchasing an additional 189,411 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 250,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.6%

Cousins Properties stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 95.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.34. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.49 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.88%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.