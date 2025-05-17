Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.77 and traded as low as $6.26. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 14,546 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($8.85) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51,766 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 658.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118,275 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.

