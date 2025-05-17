DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Everus (NYSE:ECG) Stock

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $58.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Everus from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Everus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECG opened at $59.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.31. Everus has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $77.93.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $826.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Everus

In related news, Director Edward A. Ryan purchased 1,400 shares of Everus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,928 shares in the company, valued at $567,562.56. The trade was a 10.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rocca Michael Della purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,404.12. This trade represents a 107.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,750 shares of company stock worth $153,853. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Everus during the 4th quarter valued at $365,965,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everus during the first quarter valued at about $75,089,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter worth about $120,578,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Everus by 58.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,278,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,405,000 after purchasing an additional 470,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Everus by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,071,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,728,000 after purchasing an additional 77,396 shares during the period.

About Everus

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

