Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 18,197 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 18,197 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,757,589,000 after purchasing an additional 984,570 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 141.1% during the third quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Amazon.com by 17.4% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 19,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,798 shares of company stock valued at $17,696,733. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $205.59 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

