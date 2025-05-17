Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,659 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $11,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

DLX opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $714.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.43 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $64,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,398.95. This trade represents a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Deluxe to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

