Desjardins Issues Positive Forecast for KP Tissue Earnings

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a report released on Wednesday, May 14th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KP Tissue’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on KP Tissue from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

KP Tissue Price Performance

Shares of KPT opened at C$8.79 on Friday. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of C$7.54 and a 12 month high of C$8.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.10. The company has a market cap of C$87.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.37.

About KP Tissue

(Get Free Report)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.