Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.30% from the company’s current price.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Devon Energy to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

NYSE:DVN opened at $33.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.57. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $50.24.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,780,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,096,000,000 after buying an additional 2,098,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,305 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,518,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $430,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,050 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,656 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,461,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,473 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

