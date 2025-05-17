DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $250.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.86% from the company’s current price.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.79.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $184.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.32. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $166.37 and a 12 month high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

