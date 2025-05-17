Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $805,000 Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,714,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $15,184,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $9,435,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,061,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,915,000 after purchasing an additional 136,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $2,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CUK stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

