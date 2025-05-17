Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Equities research analysts at Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB stock opened at $77.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.48. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $369.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.44 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,171.04. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 18,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $1,517,633.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,037.50. This represents a 32.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.