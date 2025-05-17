Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.22.

Dynatrace stock opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.63. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,631,224. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $715,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 398,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

