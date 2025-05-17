Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Posted by on May 17th, 2025

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Price Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.63. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,631,224. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $715,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 398,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.