Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s previous close.

DT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.22.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.63. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares in the company, valued at $30,631,224. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 85.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,133,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,076,000 after buying an additional 981,964 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 464.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 711,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,684,000 after buying an additional 585,675 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

