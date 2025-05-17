Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on DT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.22.

NYSE:DT opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,631,224. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,318,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,527,000 after acquiring an additional 157,523 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,361,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,811,000 after purchasing an additional 493,987 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 14.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,768,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,801,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,833,000 after purchasing an additional 230,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Dynatrace by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,025,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,860,000 after purchasing an additional 834,225 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

