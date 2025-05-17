Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at UBS Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.22.

NYSE DT opened at $53.35 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.63.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,631,224. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1,423.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $40,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

