Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Holdings Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXP opened at $239.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.77. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.61 and a twelve month high of $321.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.40.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

