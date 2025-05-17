Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE EDN opened at $34.29 on Thursday. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $605.33 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth $920,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,272,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at about $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

