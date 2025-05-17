Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 3.6%
Shares of NYSE EDN opened at $34.29 on Thursday. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $605.33 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Meta’s 5 Key Pillars for AI Growth—Zuckerberg’s Bold Vision
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Retail Investors Are Betting Big on Rocket Lab—Should You Too?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- GE Aerospace: Qatar Deal Fuels Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Engine
Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.