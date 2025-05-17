Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

EXK opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.64 million, a P/E ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.50. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.10 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.9% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 46,309.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 14,387 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

