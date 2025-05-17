Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) by 361.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,133 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Enfusion were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 2,013.2% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enfusion news, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 11,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $130,438.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,737.33. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Neal Pawar sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $31,788.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,231,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,139,077.96. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,223 shares of company stock valued at $754,778 over the last ninety days. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENFN stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 271.29, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. Enfusion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

