Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 336.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,820 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 60,773 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ENI by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in ENI by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in ENI by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ENI Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ENI Increases Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 billion. ENI had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5391 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.35. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on E shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Featured Articles

