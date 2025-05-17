Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Upgraded at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Enova International from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on Enova International from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Enova International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $98.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a current ratio of 9.52. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.43. Enova International has a 52-week low of $57.46 and a 52-week high of $117.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.80.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.21. Enova International had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $745.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enova International will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,352,198.95. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 9,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $859,822.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,870,182.10. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,046 shares of company stock worth $1,565,872 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 672.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 24,806 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

