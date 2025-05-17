Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Receives $85.75 Average PT from Analysts

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.04.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

ETR opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Entergy has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Entergy will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

