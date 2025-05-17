Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ameren Q3 Earnings

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameren in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AEE. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $97.99 on Friday. Ameren has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $104.10. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 42.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 22,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ameren by 9.7% in the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 256,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Ameren by 6.8% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,103,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,780,000 after acquiring an additional 70,164 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 19.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 23,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $557,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,781.28. This represents a 11.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig S. Ivey sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $266,901.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,423.65. This represents a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,712. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.97%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

