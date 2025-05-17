FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

FGEN opened at $0.31 on Friday. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Equities analysts predict that FibroGen will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thane Wettig bought 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 543,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,165.15. This trade represents a 36.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Schoeneck bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 323,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,302.70. This represents a 339.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 25.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 8,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 430.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,673,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,358,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 605,572 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 878,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 604,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 98,888 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

