Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $15,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $79.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.46.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.