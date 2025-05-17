First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,535 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $17,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1,161.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $107.38 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $89.31 and a 52 week high of $111.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.62. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

