FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,977 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FirstService were worth $11,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FirstService by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,767,000 after purchasing an additional 229,889 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FirstService by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 83,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FSV. TD Securities boosted their price target on FirstService from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on FirstService from $217.50 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.33.

FirstService Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of FSV opened at $175.63 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $141.26 and a 52-week high of $197.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.06%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

