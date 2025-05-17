Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock’s previous close.

FLG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Flagstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Flagstar Financial Price Performance

Shares of FLG opened at $12.64 on Thursday. Flagstar Financial has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.48.

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Flagstar Financial had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flagstar Financial will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flagstar Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial during the first quarter worth $51,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flagstar Financial

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

