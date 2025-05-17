Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,039 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $17,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 281,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kristin Papesh purchased 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,941.17. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,177.83. The trade was a 6.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of FBIN opened at $55.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.61. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

See Also

