Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA – Free Report) by 187.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,958 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,928,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the period.

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7%

FLIA opened at $20.37 on Friday. Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.94 and a one year high of $21.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38.

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in government, agency, and corporate debt outside of the United States. FLIA was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

