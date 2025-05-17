Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,189 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Global Business Travel Group were worth $10,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 390.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

Global Business Travel Group Trading Up 0.6%

GBTG opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.63 million. Analysts expect that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

