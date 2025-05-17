Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $889.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $182.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.71 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 46.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. This is a boost from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 137.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,304,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 321.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,222 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 44,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

