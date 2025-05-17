Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 110.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,434 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $16,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 885.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 46,420 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $113.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.10, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.92 and a 200-day moving average of $111.62. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $130.39.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.59 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.40.

In other news, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $24,876,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,138,620.80. The trade was a 37.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Terry O’connor sold 2,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.42, for a total transaction of $261,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,420. This trade represents a 71.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 412,778 shares of company stock worth $48,147,358. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

