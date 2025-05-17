Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,212 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 758.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 10,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.57 and a 12-month high of $84.66. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.