GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 28.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 155,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 56,581 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $20,905,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GXO shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.17. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.