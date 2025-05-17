Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,311 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Haleon by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Haleon by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Haleon by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Haleon by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Haleon by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of HLN opened at $10.79 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Haleon Increases Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.1166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Haleon’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HLN

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.