Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Position Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,843 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $11,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,517,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,248,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 287,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,742,000 after buying an additional 160,257 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heidrick & Struggles International

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan acquired 5,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.55 per share, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,188.70. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average is $43.54. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The company has a market cap of $887.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $287.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

