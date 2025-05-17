Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors Trading Up 3.5%

NASDAQ:HNNA opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $83.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.74. Hennessy Advisors has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 18.29 and a current ratio of 18.29.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 26.29%.

Hennessy Advisors Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Fahy sold 10,000 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,211 shares in the company, valued at $687,699.81. This trade represents a 13.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,575 shares of company stock worth $201,709 in the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNNA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 202.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 81,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 54,480 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 27.3% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 15,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

