Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.92.

HTGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Hercules Capital

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos bought 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $104,922.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,960 shares in the company, valued at $209,180.40. The trade was a 100.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,406,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,265,000 after buying an additional 946,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $14,871,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 945,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,002,000 after buying an additional 488,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,834.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 406,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $7,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.28% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.30%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.