Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Upgraded at Dbs Bank

Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HLT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective (up from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.56.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT opened at $255.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.35 and a 200 day moving average of $243.20. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $194.93 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 38.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $1,250,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

