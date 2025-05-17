Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

HON has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.23.

HON stock opened at $222.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.68. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

