Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Compass Point cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth $36,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 20.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.6% in the first quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 55,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 30.2% in the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 272,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 63,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 23.5% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 358,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 68,295 shares in the last quarter. 4.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRZN opened at $7.31 on Monday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.00 million, a PE ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $24.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.06%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is -145.05%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

