Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 305.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.22 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of INVZ opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. Innoviz Technologies has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $196.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 321.53% and a negative return on equity of 87.40%. The company had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. Analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVZ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,805,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 810,731 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

