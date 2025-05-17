Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 731,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $33,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Planning LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.46 and a 12-month high of $48.79.

Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

