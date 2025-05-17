Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Macquarie

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Macquarie from $15.50 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential upside of 137.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iris Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Iris Energy

Iris Energy Stock Up 8.5%

IREN stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Iris Energy had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Iris Energy will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Iris Energy by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.